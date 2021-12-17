December 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Glow Recipe, Tarte, Peace Out & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

We don't know about you but we take dropping temperatures as a sign to switch up our skincare and makeup routines. Luckily, there are so many new beauty products to help us stay moisturized and glowing while we deck the halls!

From ultra-hydrating moisturizers, lip balms and serums to all-in-one makeup palettes to help you get holiday party-ready, we rounded up the best new skincare and makeup products that launched this month, so your glam routine will be the least of your worries during the most wonderful time of the year.

Scroll below to check out the best beauty products to launch this month (so far)!