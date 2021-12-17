Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's Emily in Paris Livestream

E! News has exciting Emily in Paris news that will have you shouting "Oui!"
On Monday, Dec. 20, Netflix will be hosting a virtual holiday party to celebrate the upcoming release of season two, which premieres Dec. 22 on the streamer. Love will be in the air when the livestream event kicks off at 6 pm PT, in which you can expect participation from the cast, behind–the–scenes tidbits, fan questions and so much more. How do you say "Happy Holidays" in French?!
In fact, members of the Emily in Paris cast will come to you live from six different cities. Specifically, Lily Collins and Ashley Park will participate from Los Angeles, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Camille Razat will tune in from Paris, Lucas Bravo will join the event from the Gold Coast, Samuel Arnold will jump on from London, Lucien Laviscount will participate from Manchester and Darren Star will call in from New York.
Oh, and you might want to leave room for more sweet surprises. Those watching will be the first viewers to see an exclusive sneak peek of season two. Of course, if you can't wait for this event to begin, be sure to tune in to E! News' Instagram account at 5 p.m. PT on Dec. 20. Why? Because we'll be hosting a cast takeover, that's why!
Emily in Paris is the ultimate fan favorite rom com on Netflix that we have been lusting over since season one premiered. The series follows a young American woman (Collins) who moves from her Midwest life to work at an exciting marketing firm in Paris.
Season two premieres Dec. 22 on Netflix. You can find the link to the livestream event above.