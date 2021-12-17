Tom Holland Says He's Been "Petitioning" Zendaya to Let Him Appear on Euphoria

Well this idea would make fans euphoric.
Tom Holland revealed if he would ever consider making a cameo on Euphoria while answering fans' questions with Zendaya in a video for IMDb.
"Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time and it has not happened yet," Tom replied in the clip shared on Thursday, Dec. 16, "and I'm very disappointed."
In fact, the actor said he "must have come to visit Euphoria at least 30 times this season." Zendaya, who stars on the HBO hit and won an Emmy for her performance as Rue, then said "we should have tried to, like, Easter egg, put you in there."
If Tom were ever offered the opportunity, he would be down. "I want to be in Euphoria!" he said. Zendaya then replied, "OK! Let me talk to some people. HBO…let's get them on the phone."
Other questions included whether the Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars ever want to reappear on Lip Sync Battle (it's a no), what Harry Potter house their Spider-Man characters would be in (he said Peter Parker would be in Hufflepuff and she said MJ would be in Ravenclaw), and what secret talent Tom has.
"I'm a really good cook," Tom said, "albeit you don't think so." Zendaya noted she's never had one of Tom's meals that "was so fancy and special," but he argued it's because he "specializes in meat dishes" and she's a vegetarian.
Tom and Zendaya, both 25, first co-starred in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming and were long rumored to be in a relationship. Their romance was confirmed this past summer when they were photographed kissing in a car, with Tom telling GQ for its Men of the Year issue that they "sort of felt robbed of our privacy."
"It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive," Zendaya added. "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."
So while they keep details of their relationship private, followers can watch them answer fans' questions in the video above.