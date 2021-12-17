George Clooney’s Jimmy Kimmel Interview Gets a Surprise BFF Visit

Watch : George Clooney Tells If He Really Bartended at Royal Wedding

She didn't slide into his DMs—she rolled into his interview.

On Dec. 16, George Clooney was on air with Jimmy Kimmel Live talking to the host about his soon-to-be released film, The Tender Bar, which he directed and stars Ben Affleck. Speaking via video chat alongside the movie's newcomer performer Daniel Ranieri, 10, something unexpected happened.

In the middle of the conversation, Clooney pal Julia Roberts rolled into the shot on an office chair. Giving off Keanu Reeves Matrix vibes, she sat in pure silence while wearing black sunglasses.

Jimmy Kimmel laughed and said, "George, I don't know if you're aware of this, but there's a woman sitting next to you."

And then just like that she slid back out of the shot. Either famously prank-prone Clooney was pulling a practical joke on Kimmel or the Pretty Woman was on duty as security detail for the actor.

The Oscar winners are currently in Australia filming the upcoming movie Ticket to Paradise. And it's not the first time the pair has created dynamic moments together: They previously co-starred in Ocean's Eleven.