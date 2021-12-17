Zoe Lister-Jones Accuses Chris Noth of "Sexually Inappropriate" Behavior

Lister-Jones alleged that in her 20s, she worked at a club Noth owned, and on the "few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter." The actress did not identify the promoter in her statement. She also alleged inappropriate behavior happened later that year, when she appeared on Law & Order as a guest star alongside Noth, who played Det. Logan on the show.

"During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes," she alleged. "In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, 'You smell good.' I didn't say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It's so rare that we do."