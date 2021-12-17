SNL's Bowen Yang Shares the Story Behind His Photo With Taylor Swift, Sadie Sink and Ryan Reynolds

Watch : Taylor Swift & Pete Davidson Sing About "Sad Virgins" on "SNL"

Bowen Yang will remember this moment with Taylor Swift "forever & always."

The Saturday Night Live star told the story behind his epic photo with the 32-year-old singer during the Dec. 16 episode of The Tonight Show.

As a self-proclaimed Swiftie, Yang, 31, was thrilled that the 11-time Grammy winner was the musical guest for the Nov. 13 episode of SNL and performing the 10-minute rendition of "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)."

"I got to meet at her at promos on Thursday," he recalled. "When you're shooting promos for the episode, you do that on Thursday. People at SNL threw me a bone and said that, 'You can stand next to her.' It was a huge deal. I got to tell her that, in an improvised line in a promo, that her song 'Treacherous' is the sound of falling in love, which I believe to be true."

After the show that Saturday, Yang stood outside Swift's dressing room and debated whether he should knock on her door.

"Sometimes they say, like, don't meet your heroes. She's a hero," he continued. "And she was lovely all week, but I was like, 'You know, after the show, she's probably riding high. She doesn't wanna talk to, like, the riffraff like me.'"