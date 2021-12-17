Beyoncé Has the Beyhive Buzzing After Officially Joining TikTok

World, stop. Beyoncé has officially joined TikTok.
The 28-time Grammy winner's swarm of fans—a.k.a. the Beyhive—is completely abuzz, all thanks to the "Formation" singer joining the video-sharing platform on Thursday, Dec. 16. And although the Queen Bee hasn't posted anything just yet, she's already amassed almost 150,000 followers.
As if news of her latest social media move wasn't enough, word also quickly spread once a screenshot of her TikTok account was shared to TIDAL's official Instagram page. (TIDAL is an audio streaming service acquired by Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, in 2015.) And it's quite clear that the Ivy Park creator joining TikTok means the platform will see a new legion of fans signing up to join in on the future fun. As one fan commented on TIDAL's latest post, "Not her making me download TikTok," while another added, "I'M SCARED AND READY, LETS GO QUEEN."
And yes, although Beyoncé has technically released new music with her latest single called "Be Alive" from the King Richard soundtrack, some fans are cautiously optimistic that this move is just another step closer to her releasing a brand-new project.
Which, as aligned to what Bey herself dished about forthcoming music earlier this year, those guesses may not be that far off, after all.
"I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible," she told Harper's Bazaar in August. "I've been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there's nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!"
There's also the chance that Bey's account could just be another fun way to show fans what she has going on in her life. Either way, we're here and getting into formation for it.