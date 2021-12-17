E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Scott Disick Praises Khloe Kardashian as She Shows Off Her Curly Blonde Hair: “Fine American”

It's almost a new year, so you know what that means: Time for a new 'do! Khloe Kardashian is showing off a glammed-up look and is getting plenty of praise for it, including from Scott Disick.

By Kisha Forde Dec 17, 2021 1:24 PMTags
Scott DisickHairKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe Kardashian
Watch: Should Khloe Kardashian Forgive Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian's honorable look is Lord-approved.
 
We might be almost out with the old year, but for Khloe, it's clear that she's already in with a new ‘do. On Dec. 16, the Good American founder took to Instagram to show off a stunning look, which featured her shoulder-length curly blonde hair. In her snapshots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum struck a few poses with her fresh tresses, all while wearing a light brown tank top paired with white jeans. And although the first two photos feature her glammed-up look, in her other photos, it's clear that Khloe's body takes center stage.
 
And since True Thompson's mom captioned the must-see photos of herself with a simple crown emoji, it's only fitting that the Lord himself, Scott Disick, chimed in with words of praise for Khloe's look. The Flip It Like Disick star cleverly wrote, "Fine American," to which Khloe responded, "haha!"

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Anyone keeping up with Scott and Khloe over the years will note that despite he and Khloe's sister Kourtney Kardashian going their separate ways, the pair have maintained a strong friendship, with one of their most recent outings including attending friend Simon Huck's wedding in mid-November.

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Having A Crush On Her

2

90 Day Fiancé Star Speaks Out About Selling Her Farts in Jars

3

See Selena Gomez's Huge New Back Tattoo

However, Scott wasn't the only one showering Khloe with compliments for her striking appearance. Close friend Lala Anthony entered the chat, writing, "This is it," with another friend of Khloe's, Khadijah Haqq McCray adding, "That's some good hair." But perhaps it's Kardashian-Jenner hairstylist Jen Atkin who visualized the possible future best, writing, "Curls for 2022."

Safe to say Khloe has a little jumpstart on the "new year, new me" wave.

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Having A Crush On Her

2

90 Day Fiancé Star Speaks Out About Selling Her Farts in Jars

3

See Selena Gomez's Huge New Back Tattoo

4

Beyoncé Has the Beyhive Buzzing After Officially Joining TikTok

5

The Masked Singer Crowns the Season 6 Winner

Latest News

SNL's Bowen Yang Shares Story Behind His Pic With Taylor Swift

See Kim Kardashian and North West's Prosthetics Transformation

Exclusive

RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Reveals Husband Had "Emotional Affair"

Beyoncé Has the Beyhive Buzzing After Officially Joining TikTok

Exclusive

Inside Big Time Rush’s Reunion 8 Years in the Making

2021 Year in Review: Vote for the Most Surprising Transformations

See Anna Kournikova's Adorable Photos of Her & Enrique Iglesias' Twins