We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2021 Christmas Movies—and You Might Get Your Tinsel in a Tangle

Two months. Thirty-one movies. Sixty-two hours. Endless flannel. Yep, sounds like all of the hallmarks of a "Countdown to Christmas" well-spent.

In the immortal words of Buddy the Elf: Congratulations, you did it! We made it through another season of Hallmark Channels Christmas movies, with 2021 proving to be the most stacked and diverse lineup in the history of network's popular programming event.

This year, "Countdown to Christmas" kicked off on Oct. 24, before most of us could even carve our pumpkins, debuting a new movie every Friday, Saturday and Sunday (as well doubling up during Thanksgiving week, meaning no turkey for us to avoid an L-tryptophan-induced break from our viewings) up until Sunday, Dec. 20. So yeah, keeping up with all of the festive films was a full-time job. Literally. Not all heroes wear capes, but we do wear hot cocoa-stained Hallmark swag.