JoJo Fletcher's Ultimate Amazon Gift Guide Is Everything You Need for Last Minute Holiday Shopping

We included these products chosen by JoJo Fletcher because we think you'll like her picks. JoJo is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're running out of time to order holiday gifts in time. Thankfully, Amazon has such fast shipping, which is so clutch for anyone who needs to do some last minute shopping. However, there are so many things to choose from on Amazon, which is amazing, but JoJo Fletcher has some gift picking guidance if you need it.
During a recent live stream on Amazon, The Bachelorette alum said, "I have my ultimate gift guide that I put together for you guys. We have everything from fashion to beauty to home decor and kitchen items. There are so many great gifts for the holidays if you guys have any last minute shopping to do or if you want to get something for yourself. I found some really great stuff." Don't stress over holiday gift shopping. Just take a cue from JoJo's roundup instead.
Romwe Women's Cable Knit Oversized Sweater Vest
"I get a ton of fashions on Amazon. There are just so many great fashion picks. I want to start with this vest. It's sort of oversized, a black sweater vest. When I first saw someone wear this, I was like 'I have to try this outfit, but I'm not sure if I'm cool enough to do it.' I promise you that you are cool enough. Layer it with an oversized white button-down underneath. Take your husband's or boyfriend's shirt or borrow one from a friend to wear under this. It's a really cute way to wear this sweater vest."
This is available in eight additional colors.
PrettyGarden Women's Crew Neck Loose Drop Shoulder Lantern Sleeve Sweater
"We all want to be cozy this Christmas. I got the perfect, oversized, chunky sweater. It's the cutest thing to just layer with leggings or throw it on with jeans. You'll feel cozy and cute. I love that balloon sleeve, which gives it more of a fashion sense. It's so soft too. You can't have enough of these."
This sweater is available in 11 additional colors.
Mippo Crop Tops for Women
"I get a lot of my workout and day-to-day casual clothes from Amazon because I feel that the quality is really good and the price is so good. Here is a cute, little, crop top that I found. I just wish you could feel this because it is beyond comfortable. It's super lightweight and it has this really nice stretch to it. This is something that I would throw on with yoga pants, running out to a workout. It's perfect for working out and it's very breathable. It's cooling, which I love. Trust me when I tell you that this is so so so soft."
This crop top is also available in 15 additional colors and it has 2,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
"If you are in the cold, if you are taking a ski trip, if you need a warm, cute, puffy jacket, I've got you covered. We have this long, puffer jacket, which I think is so cute and so cool. I'm ready for the snow. Look how cute this is. It's long enough to cover your behind. It has these nice zippers. The inside is a fleece lining, so it's very very soft."
JoJo's fellow The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti included this jacket in her holiday gift guide. Summer House star Paige Desorbo recommended this down jacket in her Amazon holiday picks. This jacket comes in 13 colors.
Milumia Women's Elegant Notch V Neck Sleeveless Blouse
"I know a lot of you guys are looking for tops that you can wear from work to cocktail hour and I found these. This comes in multiple colors, but especially for the holiday, I like this emerald green. It has this really pretty lace detailing. This would be really cool with leather pants. I love emerald green with black. This would be really cool to wear for work. I also have this in yellow."
The Drop Women's Kiara Loose-Fit Long Faux Fur Coat
"I really love this nice jacket. It's a brown, faux fur jacket that is so soft. It is so chic. It is gorgeous. The quality and the feel are so good. I love love love love this coat. This would make an amazing gift because it's so elevated. They need it. You need it. I love it."
This coat also comes in graphite and sand.
HeyNuts Hawthorn Athletic Essential 7/8 Legging
"These are something you're probably going to be really excited about. They are the best athletic leggings I have found on Amazon. I'm gonna be honest, they feel just like Lululemon, but at a fraction of the cost. I buy so many of these. I also really like the length of these. These are just so soft and they have a number of different colors."
These have 6,800+ five-star Amazon reviews and there are 26 colors to choose from.
Yeokou Women's Fashion Cropped Flannel
"I think this is so cute. It's very cozy, but it's not too heavy. And Jordan liked it. It's cropped, but not too cropped." There six colors to choose from.
Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants
"If you're looking for a fun holiday outfit, I have you. I found these wide leg trousers that I think are so good. They come in this ivory/cream color and it's a nicer material. It's definitely more elevated. They're high-waisted. I would pair these with a really cute cropped top."
"These are not see through. They're a thicker material that's double-lined." These come in 24 colors and have 3,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Lyaner Women's Sexy Ruched One Shoulder Sleeveless Crop Top
"Anyone who thinks you can't wear white, or cream, after Labor Day, I love this top. I got this to pair with the wide leg trousers. It's this really stretchy material. It has a really beautiful sheen. It's a one-shoulder top that would look so cute with the trousers because they're high-waisted. Wear this to a holiday party."
Zaful Women's Fashion Long Sleeve Lapel Half Zip Plain Faux Fur Sweatshirt
"I love this little zip-up. It's an easy throw-on. So many of my loungewear, cozy pieces I get from Amazon. It has a really pretty texture on it. Isn't that cute with the nice elastic at the waistline? It's not itchy at all. It's actually so soft and the inside has a fleece-like lining."
There are 22 colors and patterns to choose from.
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
"This workout top is a padded sports bra with a crop top length. These are some of my favorite workout tops. They come in a bunch of different colors and they have removable padding. They're very comfortable. You guys have probably seen me wear these before because I have them in all sorts of colors. It's a layering piece for me too. Whether I'm wearing it with a jacket or wearing it to the gym, it's a great, great top."
This has 33,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Ekouaer Sleepwear Satin Pajamas Cami Shorts Set
"We have this really cute satin PJ set. It is sexy, but still cute. This silky, satiny pajama set, I really love. This is also small enough to put in a stocking."
This set has 17,800+ five-star Amazon reviews and there are 41 colors to choose from.
PrettyGarden Women’s Printed Pajamas Set Long Sleeve Tops With Shorts Lounge Set
"Here is a cute pajama set. I have these in two different colors. These are more cozy. I have a pretty green with black stripes. This is very comfortable. They're something you can't have enough of that you will wear over and over again. They are also very cute just to lounge in. I also have these in white. I also feel like you can wear this top with jeans too. Pajamas are always a great gift to give during the holidays for anyone in the family."
These have 5,100+ five-star reviews and there are 40 styles to choose from.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
"I have some great house slippers if you want to keep your feet cozy, but not trapped. These are adorable. So cute. Get these as a gift for somebody. There isn't a single person that you could give this to who wouldn't like them. These are so comfortable. I just love them so much. The bottom has sole, so you can wear these if you need to run outside to get the mail or something real quick."
They're available in eight different colors and they have 13,100+ five-star Amazon reviews. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs recently recommended these too. So did Paige DeSorbo from Summer House.
The Drop Women's Nina Lace-up Fashion Sneaker
"I have these white, lace-up sneakers. You always need more white sneakers. They're just easy. These are something you could wear every single day. They're great for travel. They're great for running errands. They're clean, white, and go with everything. I really love these sneakers."
The Drop Women's Saviah Chunky Sole Pull-On Chelsea Boot
"I feel so cool in these chunky, chelsea boots. These are just cool to me. I love them. They're super great with leggings. I love them. I see everybody wearing them. Very cute."
These are also available in cognac.
Sperry Women's Maritime Repel Suede Boots
"These are probably the cutest little winter boots I've ever seen with the gold, little lacing. I mean, does it get any cuter? These are Sperry. They have this really pretty faux fur trim with gold, metallic lacing. They have water-resistant coating, so these are great for the snow in the winter. These are adorable. They're fully waterproof."
The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag
"I love this bag. It's so cool. Just pair this with any outfit. I love this handbag."
Furtalk Knit Beanie Hat
"Keep those ears warm. I have this really pretty ivory beanie, which is really cool and cute. I'm ready for the snow."
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton included this beanie in their holiday fashion roundup. This beanie comes in 26 different colors and has 3,800+ five-star reviews.
Sojos 2 Pack Vintage Cateye Polarized Women Sunglasses
"These are some cool cateye sunglasses that I found. These come in a pack of two. They're super cool and very chic with a bigger frame."
Jade Roper Tolbert, Kathy Hilton , Ashley Iaconetti, Paige DeSorbo, and Kandi Burruss recommended these sunglasses too.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
"This stuff is really great. It's just a really good cleansing treatment. It will help you at the end of the day to take off all your makeup and just really cleanse your face."
This cleansing balm has 4,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Alleyoop 11th Hour Cream Eyeshadow Sticks
"I have these really pretty eyeshadow sticks. There's just something about eyeshadow sticks that I feel are very convenient. There are a couple pretty colors. I have this pretty, champagne/pearl sort of color. It goes on extremely smooth and it has a really nice pigment. You get that really pretty sheen. I also have this in a pretty mauve color as well. It's gorgeous. These are great for travel because they're easy to pack and easy to apply."
Physicians Formula 2021 Gift Set Ultimate Butter Collection
"This is a really awesome gift from Physican's formula. It has 58 shades. We have bronzers, blushes, eyeshadows, lip colors, highlighters. This thing has everything in it, even a built-in mirror. This is the ultimate beauty kit. This is everything in one. This is such a good gift, wow!"
This beauty collection has 1,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Tan-Luxe Illuminate and Glow Kit
"I'm super particular about my tanning products. I've tried a number of them. There are only a couple that I swear by and Tan-Luxe is one of them. You can add the tanning drops to any of your moisturizers and apply it at night to wake up with a really beautiful, summer glow. This also comes with the gradual tanning lotion. This is a great set to get. I'm sure that any girl that you follow on Instagram has talked about those because the face drops are awesome."
NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device + Hydrating Skin Care
"This is the NuFACE toning device. I had seen so many great reviews on the NuFACE. This is a device that you use to tone your face and improve your facial contours, fine lines, and wrinkles. I'm so glad I got this."
This has 1,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
AquaFit Half Gallon Water Bottle with Straw
"This is all the water we should be consuming in a day with markers for the time of day. This is a really great way to stay hydrated and keep track of how much water you're drinking in a day. It has a built-in straw and it comes with its own cleansing brush, which makes it super easy to clean."
Bala Bangles - Set of 2 (1lb & 2lb)
"These are such a genius, creative way to add weight. These are fashionable, weighted bangles that you can wrap around your wrists and ankles and add a little bit more resistance to your workout. These come in a bunch of cute colors. These were on Shark Tank."
There are multiple colors to choose from with 1-pound and 2-pound options. These weighted bangles have 2,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
AeroGarden Harvest - Indoor Garden with LED Grow Light
"This is the AeroGarden. You can grow your own herbs and vegetables with no mess in an indoor garden. This is great if you don't have a green thumb. it reminds you when to add water and plant food." This one has 10,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker
"This is a really beautiful, cool bluetooth speaker. These are great gifts for guys in your family. It has a vintage, retro feel. It looks decorative, but it's functional. I feel like a lot of bluetooth speakers are not cute. This is aesthetically pleasing and it's a great speaker."
This speaker has 1,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser, Ceramic Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser for Aromatherapy
"This is a diffuser, an aromatherapy diffuser. With essential oils, this adds a really nice scent to your space. It has a capacity of up to 500 square-feet, up to 8 hours of run-time, and it's a really pretty diffuser."
This diffuser also comes in black, tan, and pink. It has 1,800+ five-star Amazon review.
Karryoung Acacia Wood Cutting Board
"I'm going to categorize this as a kitchen item and home decor. It's a gorgeous cutting board/cheese board. We have a couple of these. It has a beautiful handle. The graining is really gorgeous on it."
Oster 4-in-1 Wine Kit with Rechargeable Wine Bottle Opener
"This is another great gift that's good to have during the holidays and in general. If you're hosting a lot and opening bottles of wine, get an electric, cordless bottle opener. This is a great gift to give. So many people don't think that they need this, but when they have it, they realize how great it is to have. This is a really really good one."
This set has 27,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine, Brushed Stainless Steel
"This a coffee drinker's dream. I mean look at this thing. It is amazing. This thing is substantial. It's legit. I always add an extra shot of espresso in all my coffees now."
This espresso maker has 12,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Cosori Air Fryer Max XL
"We use this air fryer more than any other item in our home. We are air fryer freaks. It is the quickest, most delicious way to cook your meals. We do gyros in there, chicken in there, vegetables in there. You can literally cook so many things in this air fryer. It's also great to cook a lot at once. Trust me, once you get your hand on this thing, you'll use it almost every time you cook."
This air fryer has 52,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio
"If you are a dog owner, here's the Furbo. I have this one. This is such a great way to keep an eye on your dogs. You can pop in some treats and you can send them treats and talk to him when you're not home. You get motion alerts and barking alerts. It's a great dog camera and great to interact with your pets while you're away. This is a great essential for dog owners. They will absolutely love this."
The dog camera has 20,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure 100% Cotton Blankets Queen Size for Bed
"This is a really great layering piece for your bedding. It has this really nice texture. It's just really pretty. I love this blanket. You can add it to your couch as a throw blanket. You can never have too many blankets. We love blankets in this household."
This blanket is available in 10 colors in twin, queen, and king sizes. It has 8,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.
If you want to check out more Amazon picks from JoJo Fletcher, her home decor finds are chic and affordable.