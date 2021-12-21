How Emily in Paris Season 2 Will Be Different

Grab your pink beret and get ready to pop some Veuve Clicquot!
Emily in Paris season two is coming soon and oui could not be more excited. The ringarde queen herself, played by Lily Collins, returns to our small screens on Dec. 22, but this time with more potential suitors, more Parisian getaways, and less, well, uncomfortable tourist-like encounters.
That's right, no more awkward "send back the steak" moments, as the showrunner, Darren Star revealed to OprahMag.com that Emily will "have her feet on the ground a little more."
"In season 2, she's going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she's living in. She'll be more of a resident of the city," Star explained. "She'll have her feet on the ground a little more. She's making a life there."
If you're disappointed, don't worry. We're sure Emily will still carry the Eiffel Tower keychain!
There is also a lot more romance in Emily's future as Lucien Laviscount and Arnaud Binard join the cast. And more men for Emily means more eye candy for us.
According to an official statement, Alfie (Laviscount) is a British "sarcastic and charming cynic" banker who "refuses to speak French or immerse himself in French culture." Sounds like a match made in heaven!
The statement continues, "He enjoys teasing Emily, they have an antagonist relationship that evolves into something more."
According to a Netflix press statement, the new season will also take place Saint Tropez and other destinations.
And that's where Emily's meets the dashing Laurent (Binard), a "charming and gregarious owner of a popular Saint Tropez nightclub" who hires Emily to promote one of his brands.
Along with Laviscount and Binard, Jeremy O. Harris joins the cast as "iconic fashion designer" Gregory Elliott Dupree, a former protégé of Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet) and Emily's client Antoine (William Abadie) was promoted to a series regular.
There are also a lot of changes in store for Mindy as well, according to Ashley Park plays the Zipper King heir. "I think in season two we'll get a lot more relationships that will develop, but also some merging of the worlds," Park told E! News in an interview. "To see Mindy in more of those worlds is going to be a whole other story, which will be so fun."
We still have to wait until Dec. 22 for season two of Emily in Paris. Merde. But until then, scroll through and see everything we know about the season so far.