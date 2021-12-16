Home Alone Actor Devin Ratray Accused of Trying to Strangle Woman

Oklahoma police have cited Devin Ratray, who played Buzz McCallister in the Home Alone films, for assault and battery for allegedly punching and trying to strangle his girlfriend in a hotel room during an argument.

According to a police report obtained by E! News, in the early hours of Dec. 9, police arrived at the Hyatt Place Oklahoma City in response to the alleged incident. City court records show Ratray was issued a citation for assault and battery at 3 a.m. that morning and that a $750 bond was set and $148 fine was issued. No arrests were made.

The police report states that a day after the alleged incident, on Dec. 10, an officer met the woman in the lobby to get her statement. "She informed me that her 'boyfriend be [sic] the crap out of her' the other night," the report states. "[She] admitted she did not want to press charges at that time but officers did take down all of her information...she said that when the cops arrived the other night , they made him leave and go to

another hotel."