Tim Burton and Danny Elfman’s Latest Collaboration Is Worthy of Two Snaps

Watch : Michael Keaton & Tim Burton Talk Reuniting After 20 Years

What's this? What's this?

On Thursday, Dec. 16, Netflix announced that Oscar nominated and Emmy winning composer Danny Elfman will make music once again with Tim Burton. This time the duo—who previously collaborated on Edward Scissorhands, Nightmare Before Christmas, Dumbo and more—will team up for the highly anticipated series Wednesday.

The live-action, comedic coming-of-age tale from Netflix follows Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) when she is a student starting a new phase of life at a peculiar boarding school, Nevermore Academy.

"Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago," Netflix revealed in a statement earlier this year, "all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body."

Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones will also get all dressed up to play Morticia while Gomez Addams will be played by Narcos actor Luis Guzmán. Isaac Ordonez will step into the role of Pugsley. The upcoming comedy, set to stream in 2022, will also showcase cast members Gwendoline Christie of Game Of Thrones fame and Jamie McShane from Netflix's Bloodline.