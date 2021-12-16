The Bradshaw Bunch's Rachel Bradshaw Announces New Album! Here's Your First Look

Watch : Terry Bradshaw Bonds With Rachel Over Her New Music

The Bradshaw Bunch's very own Rachel Bradshaw is releasing an album!

Her debut self-titled EP drops on Jan. 7, 2022 and will feature six songs written solely by Rachel and a collaboration with Grammy-nominated country star Jamey Johnson on a cover of Townes Van Zandt's "If I Needed You." A music video for the song will also be released in January.

The inspiration for the music—which dives into all aspects of love and relationships—came to the singer-songwriter during the first few months of quarantine, which she spent with her dad Terry Bradshaw and the rest of her family.

"This record holds a very special place in my heart," Rachel said. "It's the first compilation of music I have written all by myself, so to release it into the world is me sharing a big piece of my heart and soul. I also included a duet with the legend himself and a longtime friend of mine, Jamey Johnson, on a song I have always dreamt of covering."