Killing Eve's Final Season Finally Has a Premiere Date

On Dec. 16, AMC Networks revealed that the fourth and final season of Killing Eve has a premiere date and released first look photos. Check out the details here!

Our favorite MI6 officer is returning for the last time.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, AMC Networks announced that Killing Eve will return on Feb. 27 with two back-to-back episodes on BBC AMERICA. The fourth season of the award-winning drama series returns with Sandra Oh as Eve, Jodie Comer as Villanelle and Fiona Shaw as Carolyn. And, after that emotional season three ending, the women are in very different places.

According to the season description, "Following Eve and Villanelle's exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she's not a ‘monster.' Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny's hit."

Along with the premiere date announcement, the network released first-look images of the upcoming season, including Eve near the Tower of London and Villanelle on an altar. 

Every season, the award-winning series takes on a new lead writer. So, for season four, Laura Neal is taking the helm. Neal is known for writing Sex Education and Secret Diary of a Call Girl and is following in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote. She will also serve as a season four executive producer. 

Before the season premieres on Feb. 27 on BBC America (AMC+ subscribers can enjoy early access to the premiere, beginning Feb. 20.), scroll through to get a first look at what's to come.

AMC Networks
Eve in London

Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) dawns a beige trench coat, large sunglasses and blonde hair in front of the London Bridge.

AMC Networks
Carolyn By the Pool

Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) sits on a bench next to a large swimming pool with a color-coordinating top and towels. 

AMC Networks
Villanelle on the Altar

Villanelle (Jodie Comer) raises her hands, presumably for prayer, inside a church. 

AMC Networks
Eve Gazing Into a Fish Tank

Eve stands and looks into a fish tank, wearing a long sleeve gray sweatshirt.

AMC Networks
Soft Smiles for Hélène

Camille Cottin (Hélène), who recently starred as Paola Franchi in House of Gucci, stands in a doorway with a soft smile.

AMC Networks
A Solemn Villanelle

Surrounded by roses, Villanelle stands with light beaming on her.

