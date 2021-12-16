Killing Eve's Final Season Finally Has a Premiere Date

Our favorite MI6 officer is returning for the last time.
On Thursday, Dec. 16, AMC Networks announced that Killing Eve will return on Feb. 27 with two back-to-back episodes on BBC AMERICA. The fourth season of the award-winning drama series returns with Sandra Oh as Eve, Jodie Comer as Villanelle and Fiona Shaw as Carolyn. And, after that emotional season three ending, the women are in very different places.
According to the season description, "Following Eve and Villanelle's exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she's not a ‘monster.' Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny's hit."
Along with the premiere date announcement, the network released first-look images of the upcoming season, including Eve near the Tower of London and Villanelle on an altar.
Every season, the award-winning series takes on a new lead writer. So, for season four, Laura Neal is taking the helm. Neal is known for writing Sex Education and Secret Diary of a Call Girl and is following in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote. She will also serve as a season four executive producer.
Before the season premieres on Feb. 27 on BBC America (AMC+ subscribers can enjoy early access to the premiere, beginning Feb. 20.), scroll through to get a first look at what's to come.