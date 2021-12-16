Killing Eve's Final Season Finally Has a Premiere Date

Watch : Sandra Oh Calls Fan Reaction to "Killing Eve" a 'Miracle'

Our favorite MI6 officer is returning for the last time.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, AMC Networks announced that Killing Eve will return on Feb. 27 with two back-to-back episodes on BBC AMERICA. The fourth season of the award-winning drama series returns with Sandra Oh as Eve, Jodie Comer as Villanelle and Fiona Shaw as Carolyn. And, after that emotional season three ending, the women are in very different places.

According to the season description, "Following Eve and Villanelle's exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she's not a ‘monster.' Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny's hit."

Along with the premiere date announcement, the network released first-look images of the upcoming season, including Eve near the Tower of London and Villanelle on an altar.