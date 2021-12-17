RHOM's Lisa Hochstein Reveals Husband Lenny Had "Emotional Affair" During Separation

Watch : Who Trash Talked Andy Cohen in New "Real Housewives" Book?

Lenny and Lisa Hochstein are still going strong, despite some bumps in the road.

The Real Housewives of Miami star opened up about a rough patch in her marriage on the season four premiere of RHOM, which launched on Peacock yesterday and is now streaming.

After having trouble getting pregnant years before welcoming their two kids years ago, Lisa revealed, "We almost got a divorce and it was devastating. During this separation Lenny had this emotional affair with some two-dollar hoe."

However, Lisa says Lenny "came groveling back and it's was the best decision of his life."

Now, Lisa is opening up about how they made it through their marriage troubles.

"We've been together for 14 years, almost 15 years, and that's like a lifetime in Miami," Lisa told E! News exclusively. "Just like everyone else we go through issues, we've had our ups and downs. But we stuck by each other's side and we just never give up. Every relationship has issues that they have to work through and my advice is just to keep on keepin' on, don't give up and stick with your guy, stick with your girl."