3 Men Arrested in Connection to Deaths of Model Christy Giles and Friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola

More than a month after late model Christy Giles and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, were left unconscious outside of two hospitals following a night out in Los Angeles, police have arrested three men in connection to their deaths.
The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Thursday, Dec. 16, that David Pierce, 37, Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 49, were taken into custody on criminal charges. Pierce has been charged with manslaughter, while both Ansbach and Osborn are each facing one count of accessory to manslaughter.
Police alleged that Giles, 24, and Cabrales-Arzola, 26, were given drugs and overdosed at a residence in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. Their official causes of death have not been released.
Giles was pronounced dead that night after she was left unconscious outside of the Southern California Hospital in the Culver City neighborhood, according to authorities.
Cabrales-Arzola, an interior designer, was found unconscious and in critical condition almost two miles away from her friend at the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital. She died on Nov. 24.
Authorities said masked men dropped both women off from a black Toyota Prius with no license plates.
"West Bureau Homicide Detectives responded and continue to investigate this case," police said in a press release. "Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men."
Pierce is being held on $1 million bail. Meanwhile, a $100,000 bond has each been set for Ansbach and Osborn. It's unclear if the men have obtained legal representation who can speak on their behalf, and E! News has been unable to contact them for comment.
A GoFundMe campaign—which list Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers, as its beneficiary—was created last month to raise money for funeral expenses, as well as "other costs are incurred in the pursuit of justice for the death of Christy," according to the page's description.
Giles' mother, Dusty Leslie Giles, previously told The Independent that her daughter had texted Cabrales-Arzola on Nov. 13 with a message suggesting that they should take an Uber home.
"My daughter texted Hilda ‘let's get out of here' with a big wide eyed emoji—like I am scared, we need to leave. Hilda agreed and said ‘I'm getting an Uber,'" she said. "We know that Hilda did order an Uber, we know that approximately 5-10 minutes later an Uber arrived."
She added, "The Uber waited. The Uber left."