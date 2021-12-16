3 Men Arrested in Connection to Deaths of Model Christy Giles and Friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola

Watch : Model Christy Giles Dead at 24

More than a month after late model Christy Giles and her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, were left unconscious outside of two hospitals following a night out in Los Angeles, police have arrested three men in connection to their deaths.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Thursday, Dec. 16, that David Pierce, 37, Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 49, were taken into custody on criminal charges. Pierce has been charged with manslaughter, while both Ansbach and Osborn are each facing one count of accessory to manslaughter.

Police alleged that Giles, 24, and Cabrales-Arzola, 26, were given drugs and overdosed at a residence in Los Angeles on Nov. 13. Their official causes of death have not been released.

Giles was pronounced dead that night after she was left unconscious outside of the Southern California Hospital in the Culver City neighborhood, according to authorities.

Cabrales-Arzola, an interior designer, was found unconscious and in critical condition almost two miles away from her friend at the Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital. She died on Nov. 24.