Look Back at the Absolute Cutest Kardashian-Jenner Kids Pics From 2021

Dec 25, 2021
The coolest cousins.

2021 is coming to an end, but not before we here at E! look back at all of this year's biggest pop culture moments, many of which involved the ever-entertaining Kardashian-Jenner family

We don't just mean Kim Kardashian and her siblings, but all of the Kar-Jenner cousins, too. 

From North West's poop emoji birthday party to Reign Disick's many hair transformations, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's kids all had a year just as iconic as their parents'. 

There's certainly no shortage of content when it comes to the crew of cousins, especially since several of them took it upon themselves to share their own in 2021 by creating TikTok accounts. We've seen everything from Penelope Disick hilariously reenacting one of her mom's scenes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians to North West out on a golf cart joyride with fellow TikToker Penelope, her younger sister, Chicago West and their other cousin True Thompson.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

The Kar-Jenner parents documented plenty of precious memories, too. Who could forget all of Rob's sentimental snapshots of Dream Kardashian? Not to mention the many photos of the cousins hanging out together.

In honor of the impending new year, we've rounded up these along with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner cousins' cutest pics from 2021. See them all by scrolling through the below gallery!

Need more Kardashians in your life? Watch past seasons of KUWTK any time on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Instagram
Like Father, Like Daughter

Rob Kardashian's five-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian rocked one of his own childhood shirts in Jan. 2021.

Instagram
Pool Day

Winter? Never heard of it. Khloe Kardashian took advantage of some warm February weather by taking a dip with her daughter True Thompson and nieces Chicago West and Dream.

Instagram
Kisses

Saint West showing his mom Kim Kardashian some love.

Instagram
Poo Party

North West celebrated her eighth birthday the best way possible: with a poop emoji-themed party. 

Instagram
Twinning

Stormi Webster, Chicago, Dream and True rocked matching bodysuits in a series of photos shared by Kim.

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Scott!

Scott Disick and his kids celebrated his 39th birthday by hanging out in their backyard! Here, Reign Disick and Penelope Disick can be seen getting some sun.

Instagram
Hitting the Road

Look out—Psalm West is on the move!

Instagram
Three Generations

Kris Jenner joined Khloe and daughter True for his sweet snap.

Instagram
Spring Break

Kim caught some rays with the help of her three kiddos, Chicago, Psalm and Saint. 

Instagram
A Party Built for a Princess

Saint and the rest of the Kar-Jenner cousins attended True's princess-themed birthday party in April.

Instagram
Sweet Treats

The party even included a cookie frosting station, which True and Stormi clearly loved. 

Instagram
Artist North

North and her painting that broke the internet. For the last time, yes, she really did paint this!

Instagram
Beach Fun

"I spy with my little eye..." mom Kylie Jenner captioned this sandy snapshot.

Instagram
Mini Photoshoot

"Are you ready for this cuteness??" Khloe captioned a series of photos featuring True, Dream and Chicago in May. "I'm not!!" 

Instagram
Take Two

We have to agree with Khloe—we were not ready for this cuteness!

Instagram
Cousin Love

Group hug!

Instagram
Spring Snapshot

Chi and Psalm posed with their cousin Dream for this too-cute-for-words pic in May 2021.

Instagram
Close-Up

Say "cheese!"

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Psalm!

Psalm celebrated his second birthday with a construction-themed party, complete with yellow hard hats for guests, orange cones spelling out his name, a giant sandbox and yes, a real excavator, as shown in this family pic.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Beach Bunnies

Nobody vacations quite like the Kardashians, but here, Kim's simply playing in the sand with her two daughters, North and Chicago.

Instagram
Bubble Bath

Kylie captured this too-cute snapshot in June 2021.

Instagram
Playtime With a View

Cousins really do make the best of friends!

Instagram
BFFs

Koko and P!

Instagram
You're It!

Aww! Scott captured this photo of his and Kourtney Kardashian's three kiddos playing tag on the beach in July.

Instagram
Young Entrepreneurs

Get your ice cold drinks here! Reign, Mason, Penelope and North set up their own lemonade stand over the summer.

Instagram
Color-Coordinating Cuties

Kim captured this sibling pic of Saint and Chicago as they both rocked red. 

Instagram
Summer Shopping

Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True did some window shopping at the Grove in August.

Instagram
Future Big Sister

It doesn't get cuter than Stormi hugging mom Kylie Jenner's pregnant belly.

Instagram
Girls Day Out

Khloe made sure to document the day, sharing adorable photos like this one of Chicago and True.

Instagram
Visiting Aunt Kylie

True stopped by the Kylie Cosmetics office in September.

photos
View More Photos From The Cutest Kardashian-Jenner Kids Pics From 2021

