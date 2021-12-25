Look Back at the Absolute Cutest Kardashian-Jenner Kids Pics From 2021

Watch : CUTEST Kardashian-Jenner Kids Pics of 2021

The coolest cousins.

2021 is coming to an end, but not before we here at E! look back at all of this year's biggest pop culture moments, many of which involved the ever-entertaining Kardashian-Jenner family.

We don't just mean Kim Kardashian and her siblings, but all of the Kar-Jenner cousins, too.

From North West's poop emoji birthday party to Reign Disick's many hair transformations, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's kids all had a year just as iconic as their parents'.

There's certainly no shortage of content when it comes to the crew of cousins, especially since several of them took it upon themselves to share their own in 2021 by creating TikTok accounts. We've seen everything from Penelope Disick hilariously reenacting one of her mom's scenes from Keeping Up With the Kardashians to North West out on a golf cart joyride with fellow TikToker Penelope, her younger sister, Chicago West and their other cousin True Thompson.