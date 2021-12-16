E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Camilla Luddington Teases a "Massive, Crazy" Accident on Grey's Anatomy's Winter Finale

By Allison Crist Dec 16, 2021 9:09 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyExclusivesShowsCelebritiesDaily PopNBCU
Watch: Camilla Luddington Reveals MAJOR Accident on "Grey's Anatomy"

Buckle up, Grey's Anatomy fans. 

Tonight marks the season 18 winter finale, and according to longtime cast member Camilla Luddington, the episode is a doozy. 

"It's Grey's Anatomy, we don't do calm midseason finales," she said during an exclusive chat on E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, Dec. 16. "There is a massive, crazy accident happening that involves our main cast members."

Thankfully, Camilla's character Jo isn't involved. 

"But I mean, her love life is a car wreck," the actress joked. "So there's an accident waiting to happen there!"

Grey's Anatomy fans have watched Jo grow closer to Link (Chris Carmack) this season, and on last week's episode, he confessed that he once had a crush on her.

Put simply, "it's complicated," Camilla admitted. 

"She's always thought of him as her friend," she added. "He confessed that he has feelings and I feel like it's like a snow globe. Her whole world has been shaken a bit."

photos
Grey's Anatomy: Epic Romances

Camilla continued, "She's just waiting for it to settle and I don't even think she knows how she feels, she just feels something and it feels important."

Suffice to say, the situation is messy.

Then again, messy is something "we love to do on our show," Camilla said. 

ABC

Things can get so messy, in fact, that the cast is sometimes kept in the dark regarding certain twists or big reveals.  

"The truth is, and people don't know this, we get fake scripts all the time," Camilla revealed. "So we get scenes and we're like, 'Oh, that's what happens,' and then we'll watch the episode back and we're like 'What?!' like the audience."

She continued, "There's stuff that we're surprised about. It's slightly terrifying being on the show."

Camilla admitted that she and the rest of the cast are constantly wondering if their character is going to die, as so many Grey's Anatomy personalities have

"We're worried every episode!" she said.

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Having A Crush On Her

2

The Masked Singer Crowns the Season 6 Winner

3

90 Day Fiancé Star Speaks Out About Selling Her Farts in Jars

photos
Grey's Anatomy's Most Shocking Moments

Hear more from Camilla in the above Daily Pop interview. 

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC. 

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Matthew McConaughey Having A Crush On Her

2

The Masked Singer Crowns the Season 6 Winner

3

90 Day Fiancé Star Speaks Out About Selling Her Farts in Jars

4
Exclusive

Meet the Joe Millionaire's Season One Contestants

5

Matthew McConaughey's Kids Prove the Resemblance Is Strong at Premiere

Latest News

Peloton Pulls Chris Noth's Ad After He's Accused of Sexual Assault

Rachel Bradshaw Just Announced a New Album! Here's Your First Look

Killing Eve's Final Season Finally Has a Premiere Date

3 Men Arrested in Connection to Deaths of Model Christy Giles & Friend

Feel Like a Bravolebrity With Our Real Housewives Gift Guide

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Expecting Baby No. 2

Exclusive

Camilla Luddington Teases "Massive" Accident on Grey's Anatomy