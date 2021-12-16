E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Nordstrom Rack Has Holiday Gift Deals Up to 95% Off!

Score major savings on holiday gifts and winter must-haves like puffer jackets, sweaters, boots and more right now at Nordstrom Rack.

By Kristine Fellizar Dec 16, 2021 8:54 PMTags
E-Comm: Nordstrom Rack Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're still looking for last-minute gift ideas or looking to refresh your winter wardrobe, Nordstrom Rack has you covered. Right now, you can even find amazing deals up to 95% off! You just have to do a little bit of digging. 

We found some really great deals on winter must-haves from some of our favorite brands and yours like Free PeopleKate Spade, Madewell, and Nike. If you're looking for a go-to puffer jacket for winter, we found several options that you definitely need to check out. You can even wear them with this perfect-for-layering mock neck tunic that's only $4. That's over 90% off the original price.

From leggings to hoodies, jackets to boots, we rounded up our favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack right now. Be sure to check those out below.

read
Today's Best Sales & Deals: BaubleBar, ShopDisney, J.Crew & More

Lucky Brand Short Hooded Puffer Jacket

'Tis the season for puffer jackets! If you're looking for one that's stylish and will keep you warm, look no further than this short hooded puffer from Lucky Brand. It comes in five colors and you can snag this for nearly 70% off.

$198
$60
Nordstorm Rack

Naturalizer Royal Boot

You'll be strutting around like royalty in Naturalizer's Royal Boot. It comes in two colors: chocolate leather and Cabernet Sauvignon suede. It also features Naturalizer's signature N5 Contour support technology, so it's extra comfy. Right now, it's over 70% off.

$130
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Ridgeton Pullover Sweater

This sweater from Madewell makes a great layering piece for your go-to winter coat. You can snag this for 58% off. Madewell has such great quality sweaters, so this is definitely a must-have. 

$90
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Z by Zella Puffer Coat

This cute puffer jacket from Z by Zella is a must if you're looking for something cute and affordable. It comes in three colors: purple mauve, black and ivory.

$40
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Wool Coat with Faux Fur Collar

This gorgeous wool coat from Kate Spade is so sleek and sophisticated. It features a faux fur collar and comes in three colors. It's originally $345, but you can snag this for as low as $112!

$345
$112
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell Dot Graystone Coziest Yarn Pullover Sweater

We love this adorable cozy pullover sweater from Madewell. It features their signature coziest yarn, so it's super soft. The oversized dots are extra cute. You can snag this for less than $50!

$98
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Large Molly Animal Print Tote

This large tote from Kate Spade is a shopper fave. It's super roomy, features animal print lining and comes with a detachable zip pouch. Today, it's 56% off.

$228
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Solstice Rain Boot

Rainy days won't get you down when you have these solstice rain boots from Kate Spade. They're so stylish and features their signature spade logo. Right now, you can score this for 46% off!

$150
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Ella Puffer Coat

Nordstrom Rack has no shortage of amazing deals on coats and jackets right now. You can score this Ella puffer coat from Free People for over 50% off.

$168
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Sam Edelman Penny Boot

You can't go wrong with a classic pair of knee high boots. This pair from Sam Edelman comes in black and brown. Today, you can save 60% off the list price.

$190
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade New York Hooded Quilted Jacket

This hooded quilted jacket from Kate Spade features a removable hood and zip pockets. It's cozy, chic and on sale for $75.

$245
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Barnett Leather Bootie

Steven Madden's Barnett leather booties are a pair of shoes you can wear all year round. It comes in three options: black suede, bone snake print and black leather. Right now they're 50% off.

$50
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Logo Knit Hoodie

This logo knit hoodie from Adidas is a wardrobe staple that you can snag for just $27. Such a great deal!

$75
$28
Nordstrom Rack

Origins Discovery Joy Travel Size GinZing Serum & Moisturizer Set

This holiday set from Origins comes with travel sizes of their best-selling GinZing Radiance Serum and GinZing Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer. It's a $42 value that you can get for just $10. It would make a great stocking stuffer!

$19
$10
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Grand Court Leather Sneaker

These classic leather sneakers from Adidas are stylish and comfortable. Right now they're on sale for 42% off.

$65
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Z By Zella High Rise 7/8 Daily Pocket Leggings

As the new year approaches, there's no better time to stock up on leggings. These pocket leggings from Z by Zella come in a variety of colors, and you can score these for as low as $22.

$29
$22
Nordstrom Rack

T Tahari Faux Suede Trench Coat

This beautiful faux suede trench coat from T Tahari looks way more expensive than it is. It comes in three colors: pearl, smoke and olive.

$118
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Michael Kors Short Packable Puffer Jacket

Traveling this winter? Then get your hands on this packable puffer jacket from Michael Kors. It comes in two colors and you can get it for as low as $60.

$190
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Gael Lug Sole Leather Hiker Boot

In case you didn't get the memo, hiking boots are the newest It Girl trend. You can sport it yourself with these boots from Steve Madden. They come in three colors and they're 67% off!

$130
$42
Nordstrom Rack

Nike Revolution 5 Running Shoe

If you're in the market for a new pair of running shoes, now's the perfect time to shop. Nordstrom Rack further reduced the prices of several Nike styles like these ones, which are now $52.

$65
$52
Nordstrom Rack

For more great things to shop, check out these super cute stocking stuffers

