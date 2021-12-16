Sam Waterston Is Back For the Law & Order Revival

Watch : Mariska Hargitay Chokes Up Imagining Life Without "Law & Order: SVU"

This D.A. just struck a new deal.

On Dec. 16, Law & Order creator Dick Wolf confirmed that Sam Waterston will be back to play beloved district attorney Jack McCoy for the NBC revival series.

"Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure," the executive producer said in a statement. "Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90."

Wolf, the producer behind spinoffs Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, previously gushed that the revival—marking a 21st season for the beloved series—is "literally dreams come true."

Per the original announcement, the new Law & Order will pick up where the drama left off in 2010, offering an even closer look at "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."