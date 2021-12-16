And Just Like That Star Alexa Swinton Talks About Groundbreaking Role in SATC Franchise

Watch : Should Samantha Have Been KILLED on "And Just Like That"?!

And Just Like That's Rose Goldenblatt is a 12–year–old kid with a lot on her mind.

Imagine being Charlotte York's daughter and having a mom who only envisions everything being Park Avenue perfect. It's not the easiest thing, but actress Alexa Swinton and the character she plays are proudly accomplishing it in their own style.

In the Dec. 16 episode, "When in Rome," Charlotte (Kristin Davis) is reading to her daughter Rose while they cuddle in bed when the mom calls her "baby girl." However, Rose isn't receptive to that nickname, commenting, "I hate it when you call me that."

As she continues, she reveals to a shocked parent, who tries to remain lovingly calm, "I never feel like a girl."

It's the type of conversation happening across America, so it should not come as a surprise that the fresh take on the Sex and the City franchise would dive into the sensitive topic.