Why So Many Stars Are Toasting with Free Spirits' Non-Alcoholic Beverages This Season

Let's be honest, there is nothing merry nor bright about a hangover!

Over the past few years, non-alcoholic beverages have risen in popularity for a variety of reasons—pregnancy, sobriety or just wanting to wake up in the morning without feeling out of body. While drinking is undoubtedly a huge part of our culture and the way we socialize, there are harmful effects associated with the delicious beverages we boomerang on our Instagram stories.

Not to be confused with mocktails, non-alcoholic beverages will still help you have a good time and provide you with the confidence to be the social butterfly that you are deep down. Don't believe us? Try Free Spirits' bourbon, tequila or gin that replaces alcohol with natural flavors and botanicals, plus vitamins B3, B6 and natural aminos to enhance your mood and save you from a pounding headache in the morning!