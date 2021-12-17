E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See How Natasha Bure is Literally Following in Mom Candace Cameron Bure's Acting Footsteps

Natasha Bure is set to play the teenage version of her mom Candace Cameron Bure's Aurora Teagarden character and E! has your exclusive first look at the movie.

Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment

Never has the phrase "Like mother, like daughter!" felt more appropriate.

Candace Cameron Bure is going to stage the ultimate family reunion in the next installment of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, her popular Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film franchise: E! News can exclusively reveal that her daughter Natasha Bure will play the teenage version of her character in Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder

In the movie, which will premiere on Feb. 20, Natasha will portray a younger Aurora in a flashback to when she and her BFF Sally (Lexa Doig) stumble upon their first murder investigation after they enter an infamous haunted mansion on a dare. Twenty years later, Aurora returns to the scene of the crime after her mom Aida (Marilu Henner) purchases the cursed home. 

While Candace and 23-year-old Natasha won't appear on-screen together in Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder, the pair co-starred in 2017's Switched For Christmas, in which Natasha played both Candace's daughter and niece. (Candace played twins, obviously.)

Most recently, Natasha starred opposite Heather Locklear in Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story and also made an appearance in Fuller House

Check out exclusive photos of Natasha in action as the younger version of Candace's Aurora below: 

Hallmark

Natasha Bure is set to play the teen version of her mom Candace Cameron Bure's eponymous character in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder.

Hallmark

The mother-daughter duo previously co-starred in Candace's 2017's Countdown to Christmas movie Switched For Christmas.

Hallmark

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder is set to premiere on Feb. 20, 2022.

Hallmark

"When Aurora Teagarden and her best friend, Sally Allison, were teenagers, they entered the infamous 'haunted' Crenshaw Mansion on a dare and, to their shock, came upon a dead body in a secret room!" Hallmark teased in their description of the latest installment of the popular film franchise. "It's twenty years later, and Aurora's mother, Aida, has bought the Crenshaw Mansion with plans to renovate and sell, dismissing the notion that the house is haunted."

Hallmark

In this, the 18th installment of the Aurora Teagarden series, the titular investigator becomes convinced the body she discovered as a teen was not the result of an accident, Hallmark teased in the episode synopsis. "And, someone... or something... really doesn't want Aurora, Nick, and their friends in the Real Murders Club digging into the past, because there are a lot more secrets to be found in the Crenshaw Mansion...secrets worth protecting at all costs!"

Hallmark

Lexa Doig, Niall Matter and Marilu Henner co-star in the popular series.

Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder premieres Feb. 2, 2022 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

