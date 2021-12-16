Here’s What Princess Diana Would Think of Prince Harry Today, According to Sarah Ferguson

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Surprise Appearance in NYC

For the late Princess Diana, seeing Prince Harry happy is what would've mattered to her most.



Sarah Ferguson—who not only serves as the Duchess of York but was also a close friend of Diana's for decades until the Princess of Wales' death in 1997—recently revealed her thoughts on what Diana would say about her youngest son and his wife, Meghan Markle.



"The most important thing—and I know Diana, if she were here, would say that—is they are happy," Sarah said during a Dec. 14 appearance on the Italian talk show, Porta a Porta. "And she makes him happy." Referring to the young prince's notable grief at his mother's funeral, Sarah added, "And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now."

Although Sarah and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, knew each other since they were children, it was Sarah's childhood friend Diana (who was married to Andrew's brother, Prince Charles at the time) that played the role of matchmaker for the couple before they tied the knot in 1986. Sarah and Andrew would later divorce a decade later, in May 1996.