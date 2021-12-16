Step Inside Olivia Culpo's Luxurious Los Angeles Home

Welcome to Olivia Culpo's home!
The former Miss Universe opened up the doors to her Los Angeles pad for an Architectural Digest feature published Dec. 15.
After moving out of her 1,300 square-foot loft in Hollywood and into her five-bedroom house in Encino in 2019, Culpo worked with interior designer Jess Diab to furnish her new abode piece by piece.
Upon stepping into the residence, guests will find Culpo's grand entry. According to AD, it features a table made from a vintage limestone that was once used to turn wheat into flour. Visitors will later come across her adults-only front living room where they can cozy up to her marble fireplace, and admire her treasures, including a cello that her parents gifted her that's more than 100 years old.
"I've played my whole life, so that's kind of like the music room," Culpo explains to the magazine. "My mom plays the viola, so when she comes to visit we play together in that room."
This isn't the only personal touch throughout the house. In the billiards room, the publication continues, guests will also find a hand drawn map of her home state of Rhode Island, as well as a special picture of her and her boyfriend, football player Christian McCaffrey. In fact, the neutral tones spotted throughout the house coincidentally match her dog Oliver Sprinkles' fur coat.
"It wasn't intentional," Culpo tells AD with a laugh. "I just really love my dog, so maybe that was inspiring my decision making without me knowing."
The home also features an elegant dining room, a large kitchen and a glamorous bedroom that even has a closet she can lock to prevent her younger sister from perusing through her clothes.
Of course, visitors can't forget about the outdoor oasis, which features a pool, dining area and stunning views.
Still, Culpo isn't done updating the home yet. She told Architectural Digest she still has plans to renovate her kitchen. Actually, she suspects design will be a lifelong passion.
"It's a project that will continue forever," she tells the magazine at one point. "I love it, I'm addicted. I now have the bug!"