From Sex/Life to Succession, Here's an Ode to 2021's Most Thrilling Moments of TV

Boy do we love a twist ending.
Just when we thought all our nerve endings had been fried thanks to the sh*!tshow that was 2020, there was still more to be shocked by in 2021. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive Oprah interview? Our jaws dropped. That Succession season three finale? We're dead.
And thanks to David E. Kelley's double whammy of 2020's The Undoing and this year's Nine Perfect Strangers, it's been proved that no one does tense like Nicole Kidman.
Oh, and who could forget Mr. Big (Chris Noth) DYING ON A PELOTON in the first episode of And Just Like That...?!
From Mare of Easttown's mind-boggling mystery to the steamy Sex/Life finale, which was nominated for the 2021 TV Scoop Awards for Best Season Finale, and even the death of Love (Victoria Pedretti) on Netflix's You, 2021 has constantly surprised us. We're more shocked than This Is Us fans after realizing Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) won't be married much longer (for some answers, check out E! News' inaugural cover story).
As we countdown to 2022, let's raise a glass to all the subverted expectations and jaw-dropping TV moments from the past year.
We just know there are more thrilling moments in store....
Keep scrolling to see our 2021 picks!