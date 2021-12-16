E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Dwayne Johnson Makes Heartwarming Promise to Daughter Jasmine on Her 6th Birthday

For Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, making anything happen for his daughters remains his number one priority. See the actor’s sweet promise to daughter Jasmine for her birthday.

By Kisha Forde Dec 16, 2021 3:00 PM
This latest guarantee from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a true gem.
 
On Dec. 16, the Jumanji star celebrated his daughter Jasmine's big day with a sweet shout-out, complete with a promise of the best intangible gift from any dad.
 
"My baby girl turns 6 years old today," the actor, who shares Jasmine and daughter Tiana, 3, with wife Lauren Hashian, captioned an Instagram photo of the father-daughter duo side by side, describing her as "strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident and most importantly, loving and kind," with a "WICKED sense of humor."
 
"Wonder where she gets that from?" he continued. "I'm proud of you, I got your back and as your father, I'll always be here to help guide thru life with my heart and hands. And finally, remember this, your mama @laurenhashianofficial ROCKS!! There's no one better. And no greater woman in your life for you to look up to and learn from Have the BEST BIRTHDAY, and I'm flying home tonight after work to tuck you in."

Dwayne, who is also father to daughter Simone, 20, from a previous relationship, recently opened up about Jasmine taking on more of a professional (which doubles as incredibly adorable) role in his life as of late.

"What [Jasmine will] do is if she gets wind that someone is noticing me—we're at a park and kids are noticing or parents," he explained on the Today show in early November, "she'll come up and grab me and she'll go, 'Dad, come on! They recognize you. Come, say hello. Come on, you're The Rock!'"

And although the actor may be the one most recognized by fans, it's clear who calls the shots when it comes to arranging impromptu introductions. For instance, as Dwayne noted, "She pulls me over to this family. And she's, like, 'Here. This is my dad,'" he said, imitating his daughter's tiny voice. "And I was like, 'Hello. My daughter wants me to come over and say hello to you.'"

Easily the best 6-year-old consultant we've ever heard of, hands down.

