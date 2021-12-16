Dwayne Johnson Makes Heartwarming Promise to Daughter Jasmine on Her 6th Birthday

"What [Jasmine will] do is if she gets wind that someone is noticing me—we're at a park and kids are noticing or parents," he explained on the Today show in early November, "she'll come up and grab me and she'll go, 'Dad, come on! They recognize you. Come, say hello. Come on, you're The Rock!'"

And although the actor may be the one most recognized by fans, it's clear who calls the shots when it comes to arranging impromptu introductions. For instance, as Dwayne noted, "She pulls me over to this family. And she's, like, 'Here. This is my dad,'" he said, imitating his daughter's tiny voice. "And I was like, 'Hello. My daughter wants me to come over and say hello to you.'"