Zendaya Pens Sweet Tribute to "My Spider-Man" Tom Holland

Watch : Zendaya & Tom Holland Adorably Address Their Height Difference

Talk about a marvelous tribute.

Zendaya took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 15 to give a shout-out to Tom Holland ahead of the release of their new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the post, the actress shared two photos of the actor in his Spider-Man suit: one recent one and one of him dressed up as the superhero from his childhood days.

"My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing," she wrote with a heart emoji. "@tomholland2013."

Just two days before, Zendaya and Tom, both 25, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters Dec. 17. The MJ star sported a custom Valentino gown featuring spider web embroidery while the Peter Parker celeb donned a Prada suit.

Zendaya and Tom have sparked dating speculation for years, and their romance was confirmed this past summer when they were photographed kissing in a car.