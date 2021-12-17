Inside Big Time Rush's Reunion 8 Years in the Making: "It's Our Time to Run the Show"

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Carlos added, "For me, the icing on the cake is that now it's our time to run the show. Nickelodeon and Sony did a great job and we're so thankful for their support. This time, we get to do it as the four of us. We get to make all those decisions. We get to decide exactly what songs are going to go out. Exactly what color the lights are going to be on the tour. The creative process this time around is just so much more fulfilling because this is our baby."

In just the past week, Big Time Rush has released a new song titled "Call It Like I See It." They took the stage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in Philadelphia and the Chicago Theater in Illinois. The group will end the week with a sold-out concert at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom on Dec. 18.

"People are going to be really happy," Carlos teased to E! News about their upcoming music. "I don't know how else to explain it. I was a huge fan of what we did back in the day. It had such a fun energy that I know we all didn't want to lose. And I think our new stuff definitely has that energy, but it's a lot more current…Music has evolved and I think that we did a great job still keeping the Big Time Rush DNA but making it a lot more current."