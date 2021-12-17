E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Inside Big Time Rush's Reunion 8 Years in the Making: "It's Our Time to Run the Show"

Carlos PenaVega, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Kendall Schmidt are back together with new music and special concerts for loyal fans.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 17, 2021 2:00 PM
Watch: Big Time Rush Tease New Music

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Big Time Rush reuniting is nothing short of a big deal. 

Back in 2009, Carlos PenaVega, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Kendall Schmidt became household names when they appeared on Nickelodeon's television series Big Time Rush.

The show resulted in the group launching sold-out tours, successful albums and plenty of No. 1 hits like "Boyfriend" and "Worldwide." While the group decided to go their separate ways in 2013, each member has remained close. And nearly eight years later, the boys are back and ready to rock on their own terms.

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

"Big Time Rush was a big time whirlwind adventure for us back in the day," Kendall exclusively shared with E! News. "We were young guys. We all became fast friends. We are best friends and I just think now it was sort of like, you know what, I think we know what we're doing."

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Carlos added, "For me, the icing on the cake is that now it's our time to run the show. Nickelodeon and Sony did a great job and we're so thankful for their support. This time, we get to do it as the four of us. We get to make all those decisions. We get to decide exactly what songs are going to go out. Exactly what color the lights are going to be on the tour. The creative process this time around is just so much more fulfilling because this is our baby."

In just the past week, Big Time Rush has released a new song titled "Call It Like I See It." They took the stage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in Philadelphia and the Chicago Theater in Illinois. The group will end the week with a sold-out concert at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom on Dec. 18. 

"People are going to be really happy," Carlos teased to E! News about their upcoming music. "I don't know how else to explain it. I was a huge fan of what we did back in the day. It had such a fun energy that I know we all didn't want to lose. And I think our new stuff definitely has that energy, but it's a lot more current…Music has evolved and I think that we did a great job still keeping the Big Time Rush DNA but making it a lot more current."

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

While the reunion may have sneaked up on some music fans, the group said it was a frequent conversation over the years. Ultimately, the coronavirus pandemic proved to have an influence on their decision to come together and make even more memories as a group. 

"We've all had multiple conversations with each other over the years and a big part of the reason we hadn't got together before, is just scheduling," James shared. "Everybody's got their own projects: film, TV, music." 

Kendall added, "I think we all knew at some point we'd get back together. It was just a matter of timing…The pandemic hit, which affected everybody and so we were like, 'Well, let's take the time to really figure it out.'"

Lucky for fans, the fun may just be beginning. Keep scrolling to get exclusive details on the group's big reunion.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
The Boys Are Back

In December 2021, Big Time Rush reunited for three special concerts and the release of a new song called "Call It Like I See It." 

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Bros Forever

Before returning to the stage at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball, Big Time Rush attended rehearsals where they felt like no time had passed. "We've been friends for so long," Logan Henderson told E! News. "So that was also something where it's like you see each other again and you pick up where you left off, which has been really a blessing for all of us. We've been through a lot of stuff together." 

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Lookin' Fresh

"Just for the fans, everybody's still as handsome if not more handsome than before," James Maslow joked when teasing the band's upcoming shows. "We're still Looking very dapper."  

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Dudes Just Wanna Have Fun

"We're trying to have some fun again, and I think it shows up in the music we are making now and the music we've made in the past," Logan said. "There's a lot of new music, coming so I think it's gonna be great to have everyone together." 

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Bringing the Love

What makes Big Time Rush different from other boy bands? Kendall Schmidt has a theory. "The four of us are from very different backgrounds, very different lives, very different interests and passions and all that kind of stuff," he explained. "In a time in the world where it seems like things have been kind of rough, we really want to bring people together and show them four distinct individuals can come together and spread the love." 

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Kid Approved

Carlos PenaVega is proud to say his kids with wife Alexa PenaVega totally approve of dad's new gig. "We had my kids at rehearsal and for me, just having them there, I thought, ‘This is going to be insane,'" he shared. "We're doing it again and I think we keep having that moment with each other during rehearsal. We're just turning our heads saying, ‘It's happening again?!'"  

