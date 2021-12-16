Chrishell Stause Explains Why It "Felt Easy" to Go From Best Friends to Dating With Jason Oppenheim

For Chrishell Stause, her relationship with Jason Oppenheim just works.
Not only do the Selling Sunset co-stars have tons of chemistry together, but the two also share the same passion for their jobs. In fact, this was why Chrishell "felt easy" taking things to the next level with the real estate broker.
The reality star, who recently teamed up with Adobe to celebrate the launch of Creative Cloud Express, exclusively told E! News, "I actually think that's kind of where the easy transition came about because we were working so much together as it was, and we work so well together."
Now that Chrishell is in a place in her career where she has "the stats to back it up and really go in there with confidence," she feels comfortable with mixing business with pleasure.
"In the beginning, I had to kind of mock the confidence—to fake it till you make it," she explained. "But with Jason, I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it's not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time. It just kind of felt easy."
Though Chrishell and Jason went public as an item in July 2021, their budding romance was not featured in season four of Selling Sunset, which dropped on Netflix this November. Instead, the latest season saw plenty drama within the Oppenheim Group—especially between Chrishell and castmate Christine Quinn.
While things can "look pretty dramatic when you're watching it," Chrishell told E! News that the office dynamic is a different story off-camera.
"I think people would be most surprised to know that we're a pretty chill group," she said. "I mean, the people that do spend time together truly love each other. If people don't truly love each other, we just don't spend time together."
So, despite what you may think, in reality, it's not the case "where we sit around gripe about someone we don't like in the office, or I sit around and talk about that I'm homeless all the time," she teased.
She added with a laugh, "It's a lot less stressful when we're not filming."
Another misconception about the show? The "false idea that we get listings from Jason," according to Chrishell.
"I couldn't possibly be more independent and in a better place financially and on my own," she said. "To me, again, I'm able to laugh at that because I know the truth. I know every dollar that went into my house was from my bank account."
Chrishell knows her collab with Adobe will only level up her real estate game even more. "It helps you express yourself," she explained, "because I am a very fun, colorful, vibrant person but a lot of times the listings, when you're posting it, they all kind of typically look the same. And I love that this is going to help me."