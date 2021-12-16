90 Day Fiancé's Jason Hitch Dead at 45 Due to COVID-19 Complications

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has passed away at the age of 45.

The reality TV personality, who appeared on the second season of the TLC series in 2014, died on Tuesday night, Dec. 14, Jason's sister Shannon confirmed to TMZ. According to Shannon, her brother passed away after suffering from complications related to coronavirus and other possible factors.

In addition, Shannon explained that her brother was placed in the ICU of a Florida hospital. She said she and her loved ones were able to say their goodbyes to Jason and be with him during his final moments.

Following the news of Jason's death, TLC issued a statement to E! News on Wednesday, Dec. 15, sharing, "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time."

Fans of the dating reality TV show were first introduced to Jason in 2014 when he was dating Cássia Tavares, a Brazilian woman who had moved to the United States to be with him.