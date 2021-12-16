Meet the Women Competing for Bachelor Clayton Echard’s Roses

Ring in the new year with a new batch of Bachelor contestants!
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, ABC announced the full list of contestants for Clayton Echard's upcoming season of The Bachelor, which premieres Jan. 3, and we already can't wait to get to know these ladies. From a former Olympic medalist to a professional spray tanner, these women are ready to vie for the heart of "Claynos," as his friends in the Bachelor Mansion called him.
The upcoming season of The Bachelor, which marks the 20th anniversary of the franchise, features Cassidy, a 26-year-old executive recruiter from Los Angeles, who "spent her twenties experiencing life to the fullest," and Ivana, a 31-year-old Bah Mitzvah dancer who is "ready to find the one", just to name a few.
And it already looks like one of these lucky ladies may be the key to Clayton's "happily ever after." In an interview with Good Morning America on Dec. 1, Clayton revealed that this season was a success.
"I did find love," he explained on the show, "and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I'm so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought. I'm just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well."
And this woman must be pretty special, as he also revealed he brought a "checklist of sorts" for what he was looking for in a life partner.
While we can't wait for the first limo to pull up to the mansion on Jan. 3, scroll through the gallery below and see who will be joining Clayton on his journey to find love when his season of The Bachelor premieres in the new year.