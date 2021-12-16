Meet the Women Competing for Bachelor Clayton Echard’s Roses

Watch : Jesse Palmer Is New "Bachelor" Host; Is He the Right Pick?

Ring in the new year with a new batch of Bachelor contestants!

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, ABC announced the full list of contestants for Clayton Echard's upcoming season of The Bachelor, which premieres Jan. 3, and we already can't wait to get to know these ladies. From a former Olympic medalist to a professional spray tanner, these women are ready to vie for the heart of "Claynos," as his friends in the Bachelor Mansion called him.

The upcoming season of The Bachelor, which marks the 20th anniversary of the franchise, features Cassidy, a 26-year-old executive recruiter from Los Angeles, who "spent her twenties experiencing life to the fullest," and Ivana, a 31-year-old Bah Mitzvah dancer who is "ready to find the one", just to name a few.

And it already looks like one of these lucky ladies may be the key to Clayton's "happily ever after." In an interview with Good Morning America on Dec. 1, Clayton revealed that this season was a success.