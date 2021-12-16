E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Celebs Are Making a Compelling Case for Hiking Boots & We're Here for It

The hiking boot trend is coming in hot!

Temperatures are dropping, which means it's time to bring out your heavy-duty coats, boots and winter accessories!

Although hiking boots are a winter staple, they haven't always been looked at as the most fashionable silhouette. But recently, celebs like Blake Lively, Charli D'Amelio and Hailee Steinfeld are making a compelling case as to why hiking boots are underrated in the style department. 

Not only is the winter-ready boot supportive and practical for the colder months, but it can be dressed up or down depending on the type of heel. Whether you're going for a chic granola girl look or are trying to make your blizzard ensembles a tad more exciting, this boot style does it all!

Below, we rounded up 10 hiking boot styles we're loving, so you can jump on the trend before it really takes off. Just alert Santa that you're making some late additions to your holiday wishlist and you'll be set for the cold months ahead!

ASOS Design Wide Fit Aura Lace Up Hiker Boots in Gray Croc

See hiking boots don't have to be boring! These grey crocodile boots will elevate any outfit.

$50
$43
ASOS

Hoka One One Kaha Gore-Tex Boot

If you love Hoka's running shoes, you'll get a ton of use out of these boots! They feature the brand's legendary foam support and Vibram Megagrip high-traction soles to help you brave the elements safely and in style.

$230
Urban Outfitters

ASOS Design Anastasia Chunky Hiker Lace Up Boots in White

Also available in black, these chunky hiker boots will make any outfit a bit edgier!

$68
ASOS

Harvest Hiker Boots

We are obsessed with the rich chocolate hue on these durable boots! Plus, there's side zippers and tie closures to help you take them on and off with ease. 

$170
Anthropologie

Nordic Hiker Boots

Don't let a dreary winter day stop you from getting your to-do list done or immersing yourself in nature! These boots are not only waterproof, but they feature Vibram® Rollingait System outsoles that support the natural motion of your feet.

$198
J.Crew

Naturalizer Callie Lace-Up Boot

Dress this lace-up style up or down! With the cushioned, N5 contour footbed, you'll be able to last all night on your feet.

$185
$160
Nordstrom

ANJOUFEMME Women Hiking Snow Winter Boots

Get the celeb look for less with these winter-approved boots! Not to mention, there's over 20 color and material combinations to choose from.

$30-$50
Amazon

Loeffler Randall Platform Hiker Boots

Ok how cute are these boots?! Perfect for those days when your outfit is monochrome, but you want a touch of fun.

$450
$225
Shopbop

Winter Hiking Snow Boots For Women

Everyone, including Flo Rida, knows boots with the fur are essential come January! This pair is not only affordable, but they're slip and water resistant.

$40-$46
Amazon

Canaly Platform Combat Boot

Going to a party or the market? These platform boots will help you make a statement wherever you go.

$99
$60
DSW

