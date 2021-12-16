Celebs Are Making a Compelling Case for Hiking Boots & We're Here for It

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Temperatures are dropping, which means it's time to bring out your heavy-duty coats, boots and winter accessories!

Although hiking boots are a winter staple, they haven't always been looked at as the most fashionable silhouette. But recently, celebs like Blake Lively, Charli D'Amelio and Hailee Steinfeld are making a compelling case as to why hiking boots are underrated in the style department.

Not only is the winter-ready boot supportive and practical for the colder months, but it can be dressed up or down depending on the type of heel. Whether you're going for a chic granola girl look or are trying to make your blizzard ensembles a tad more exciting, this boot style does it all!

Below, we rounded up 10 hiking boot styles we're loving, so you can jump on the trend before it really takes off. Just alert Santa that you're making some late additions to your holiday wishlist and you'll be set for the cold months ahead!