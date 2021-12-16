90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto Responds to People "Judging" Her For Selling Her Farts in Jars

You could say that Stephanie Matto is basking in the sweet smell of success.
After finding fame on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as one-half of the first same-sex couple to be featured on the TLC franchise, the 31-year-old reality star says she's been earning thousands of dollars with an unconventional business: selling jars of her farts.
According to a TikTok video Stephanie posted in late November that has since gone viral, she made "$45,000 in one week" from the gassy gig.
"Now, why do people buy my farts in a jar? I honestly think it's because I have a really good personality, and also because I'm hot," she said with a wink. Stephanie added, "It's a business."
So, just what does a career in cutting the cheese entail? In another video titled "day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar," Stephanie shared that she "gets things rolling" in the morning by having high-protein foods such as beans and hardboiled eggs.
"While I wait for those farts to develop, I like to read—I'm very smart, I like to read—and then when I'm ready to go I, you know, do my job," explained Stephanie, who includes flower petals in her jars because they "attach the scent and make it last longer."
Each jar costs $1,000 and includes a personalized note from the star.
Needless to say, the Internet had a lot of thoughts about Stephanie's odor operation. "Mother of God, I'm done with this world," one TikTok user commented under Stephanie's video, while another wrote, "Absolutely zero self respect with this one."
However, Stephanie—who founded the adults-only platform Unfiltrd and currently stars in 90 Day: The Single Life—seems to be brushing off the criticism.
In a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, Dec. 15, she wrote: "People judging me for selling my jarred farts. Them not knowing I've made over 100k and own a beautiful home and multiple cars."
She also defended herself over backlash that her product is a "rip-off" in a recent video shared to her YouTube channel, which boasts over 373,000 subscribers.
"When you take into account the cost of shipping and handling, the amount of food I have to eat in order to produce the farts, the amount of energy and exertion it goes into creating those farts, the flower petals that go into the fart jars which then capture the scent and also every single fart jar comes with a handwritten note, that takes time," she argued.
"Time equals money," Stephanie added. "So when you total up everything, all of the effort and the natural resources that go into creating this once-in-a-lifetime product, then it really is a good deal when you think about it."