90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Matto Responds to People "Judging" Her For Selling Her Farts in Jars

You could say that Stephanie Matto is basking in the sweet smell of success.

After finding fame on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as one-half of the first same-sex couple to be featured on the TLC franchise, the 31-year-old reality star says she's been earning thousands of dollars with an unconventional business: selling jars of her farts.

According to a TikTok video Stephanie posted in late November that has since gone viral, she made "$45,000 in one week" from the gassy gig.

"Now, why do people buy my farts in a jar? I honestly think it's because I have a really good personality, and also because I'm hot," she said with a wink. Stephanie added, "It's a business."

So, just what does a career in cutting the cheese entail? In another video titled "day in the life of a girl who sells her farts in a jar," Stephanie shared that she "gets things rolling" in the morning by having high-protein foods such as beans and hardboiled eggs.