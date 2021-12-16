10 Things You Didn't Know About Prince Philip

Watch : Queen Elizabeth II Honors Prince Philip With A Special Accessory

According to Prince William, his grandfather Prince Philip was "the heart of the family."

And the House of Windsor is indeed down a legendary presence since the patriarch's death in April at the age of 99, his long, historic life the subject of the documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which premiered in September in the U.K. and is streaming on Discovery+ starting Dec. 16.

More than a dozen family members, including grandsons William and Prince Harry and granddaughter Princess Beatrice, were interviewed for the film, which seeks to offer rare personal insight into what Queen Elizabeth II's husband of 73 years was really like.

While perceptions of Philip's character are all over the map, the former naval officer who ultimately devoted his life to the service of his queen and a country not originally his own was a beloved force to be reckoned with in his family. Matt Smith, who played the youngest incarnation of Philip on Netflix's The Crown, recalled in 2016 the one word William used to describe his grandfather when the actor chatted with the younger royal at a polo match: "Legend."