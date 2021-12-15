Tayshia Adams Accuses Colton Underwood of Lying About Their Fantasy Suite Date From The Bachelor

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

"Honestly, it makes me so sad," she added. "We did have really good conversations and we ended on a good page. I don't think there's any ill will or nothing that happened for us to not even be friends. So for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed, you had to sleep with sweats and sweatshirt on because you felt so bad and didn't want me to think anything was going to happen, it's just, I don't know what you're trying to cover and I don't know why you're dragging me down for something that's not even true. It's absolutely not true. I have no reason to lie. Why the hell would I lie?"

Although the two may disagree on details, both Colton and Tayshia have maintained that nothing physical happened between them that night, with Colton calling Tayshia "so respectful and so nice and nurturing and great."

As for Tayshia, she tells Becca that the experience taught her a lesson about being able to connect with other people. "I think what I learned from my first fantasy suite experience is that you really can ask a lot of questions and really get to know the other person," she said, "and not have anything else happen."