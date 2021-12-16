How The Real Housewives of Miami & Marysol Patton Honored Her Late Mama Elsa

Watch : Who Trash Talked Andy Cohen in New "Real Housewives" Book?

Gone, but never forgotten.

The Real Housewives of Miami has officially made its long waited return with the season four premiere on Peacock today, Dec. 16. In the eight years since RHOM last aired on Bravo, the series lost a fan-favorite cast member beloved by all who watched: Marysol Patton's scene-stealing mother, Mama Elsa.

Despite no longer being with us, the series premiere pays tribute to Mama Elsa in the form of a voiceover played over a flashback montage at the beginning of the first episode. The special moment is sure to put a smile on fans' faces.

"Everyone kept saying if they bring the show back they won't have Marysol there. People only wanted to see Elsa, no one's going to want to see Marysol," Patton told E! News exclusively of the show's return. "So when I was sitting there in my first interview I was like, 'Bet you never thought you'd see me again!'"

Much like the show's opening montage, Marysol also found a way to honor her mother on the show.