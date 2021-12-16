Hawkeye's Stunt Coordinator Answers All Our Burning Questions About the Magic of Marvel

Watch : Hailee Steinfeld Talks Excitement & Pressure of Playing "Hawkeye"

Ever wonder what it takes to bring your favorite superheroes to life? We know we have.

That's why we reached out to stunt coordinator Heidi Moneymaker and asked her to shed light on the magic behind making Marvel movies and shows. Though you may not recognize Heidi's name, you've likely seen her work, as she's been a key player in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, having been Scarlett Johansson's stunt double in Iron Man 2, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.

On Marvel's current Disney+ series, Hawkeye, Heidi served as a stunt coordinator and second unit director, which pretty much means she helped oversee all of the action on the show. And, if you've tuned in to the first five episodes, you know there's been a lot of action.

For the answers to all of our burning Marvel action questions, scroll through the Q&A below!