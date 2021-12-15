Tristan Thompson Admits Past Sexual Relationship With Maralee Nichols Lasted Months

Watch : Tristan Thompson Allegedly Expecting Baby No. 3

Tristan Thompson says he and Maralee Nichols, who claims in a paternity suit that he fathered her newborn son, had a solely sexual relationship that lasted for months.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, The Daily Mail published court documents future-dated Dec. 16 that contain a declaration from the NBA star and ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, mother of his second child True Thompson, 3.

The athlete, who also has an older son, maintains that if he is the father of Nichols' baby boy, who was born Dec. 1, he was conceived when the two had sex this past March on his 30th birthday in Houston, where she used to live before moving to California ahead of their legal battle. Their hookup allegedly took place months before E! News learned Thompson, who has been involved in past cheating scandals, and Kardashian split. However, a source told E! News this month they have been "broken up since spring."

"Contrary to [Nichols'] many inferences in her declaration, we did not have a serious ongoing relationship," Thompson's declaration said. "We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021 and did not have sexual intercourse in California during that time."