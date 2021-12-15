Lala Kent Says Her "Traumatizing" Randall Emmett Breakup Still "Haunts Me"

Lala Kent is giving an honest look into her life after splitting with Randall Emmett.
In E! News' exclusive preview of the Vanderpump Rules star's appearance on Melissa Gorga's new PodcastOne show, Melissa Gorga on Display, Lala addresses the breakup and reveals where she currently stands since ending her engagement with the 50-year-old film producer after more than three years together.
According to Lala, her 9-month-old daughter with Randall, Ocean, has been a huge part of her support system. She says, "I wonder often where I'm getting strength from, and obviously I see my daughter and I know exactly where my strength is coming from."
However, the Give Them Lala author, 31, does admit that "this whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily."
Lala reflected on her relationship with Randall, wondering "just how I could feel so safe with someone and to have a conversation about starting a family" with him. She added, "And him making me feel safe enough to bring this beautiful innocent life into the world is hard. It haunts me—like I said—daily."
A source told E! News in October that the pair had been "fighting since the beginning of the pandemic."
For Lala, the breakup has also led her to find comfort in her faith. She tells her fellow Bravo star, "You can relate to this: You sometimes hit a certain point where you have to hand it over to God."
"There's no person in the world who's going to make this okay and you need a higher power," she continues. "My relationship with my higher power and the universe right now is extremely profound, and I'm grateful for it because when it becomes too much—I mean—I'm telling you, God takes over."
Lala adds, "I sleep well at night."
A month after E! News confirmed that she and Randall had gone their separate ways, the mother of one updated her "Rand" tattoo to read "bRand new."
She also teased about an upcoming move in a TikTok video shared on Tuesday, Dec. 14, which showed a montage of Lala leaving her house. She captioned the clip: "Who would've known, every time I walked out this door, I was training for my final exit."
Another source told E! News in October after the split that Lala "is done" with Randall despite his "trying to win her back over."
"Lala is not wanting to work things out with Randall," the second insider said. "She's focused on Ocean, herself and looking to the future. She's spending time with friends, and Randall is trying to make it work and doesn't want to call things off."
What's next for Lala? We'll just have to wait and see.
PodcastOne's Melissa Gorga on Display releases new episodes every Thursday.