And Just Like That’s Mario Cantone Opens Up About Grieving Willie Garson

Stanford Blatch and Anthony Marentino may just be the best couple to come out of the Sex and the City universe.
Willie Garson, who played Carrie's BFF, Liza Minnelli lover Stanford Blanch, on SATC and the series' reboot And Just Like That... died of pancreatic cancer in September. On Dec. 14, Mario Cantone, Willie's on-screen husband, opened up about missing his dear friend on SiriusXM's Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Show.
"Well, Willie, he's in the first three episodes and he's so alive and brilliant and hilarious in this," Mario explained on-air. "And it was a real shock. None of us knew, and it was just, it was terrible. It was very sad."
Though he was set to star as Carrie Bradshaw's closest confidant throughout the duration of the season, Willie's passing occurred while the cast was filming season one, which led to his starring in only three of the 10 episodes.
"And he was an incredible father to his son, Nathen (Garson); that's all he talked about was Nathen," Mario continued. "He just loved him very much. And you know, Nathen is 18 years old."
Mario went on to discuss how much he loved Garson not only as a colleague but also as a friend.
"We lived on separate coasts, so I didn't see him a lot, but every time we did a benefit together, or like we did a couple of readings on Zoom, during COVID we were zooming. We were always like texting each other talking sh–t," Mario said of the actor.
Seems fitting, because as Stanford would say, "Some people do arts and crafts. We judge."
Continued Mario, "But I miss him, he made me laugh so hard and he was a great TV husband. Oh God, he was loved. And he was brilliant and hilarious and just, he was everything. I miss him a lot."
While we all imagine how incredible it would be to talk sh–t with Mario and Willie, scroll through to revisit Stanford's most iconic Sex and the City moments.
