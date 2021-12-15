Naomi Osaka Serves Up Her Top 12 Holiday Gift Ideas

We interviewed Naomi Osaka because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Time is ticking to get everyone checked off your gift-giving list! But no need to stress. You can take a deep breath because Naomi Osaka is here to lend her expertise!
While the professional tennis player may not be able to gift everyone a solid backhand or topspin, she does have some amazing gift ideas for everyone in your life. From cozy PJs and stylish Nike totes that double as everyday bags to skincare products from her brand Kinlò, the mental health advocate knows what's up when it comes to gifting something practical yet meaningful.
"It's OK to gift similar items to people if you feel you found the perfect gift," Naomi explained to E!. "While it's nice to individualize gifts, sometimes you also need to know what your limit is when it comes to time and shopping. Don't feel pressure to run around town getting something different for each and every person. Online shopping or buying a few people the same thing (as long as it's something you love) is always OK!"
To check out Naomi's game-winning gift picks, scroll below!
Levis 501 ‘90s Original Women's Jeans
"I was born in the '90s, so that era plays into my personal style. I like these 501's as they are relaxed and casual, so I don't feel restricted but still feel cute."
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones
"These are more of a specialty type item but one size fits all and you know they will always be put to good use by the recipient."
Hydrating Facial Oil
"The new Hydrating Face Oil is a must-have for fall. As someone with melanated skin, I know that anything that can help combat dryness is an essential gift."
Flannel Long PJ Set
"My favorite part of the holidays is goofing off with my sister and taking time to just relax, get into cozy PJ's and set positive intentions for the new year to come. I love this set because it's warm, festive yet still cute."
Nike Sportswear Futura Luxe
"I love that you can use this for almost anything— it works as a gym bag, a carry-on for travel, or even as a big tote for an everyday purse."
Baxter X-Small Dog Collar
"This cute dog collar is a great go to for someone with a pet and you can even get your dog's initials stamped on the tag."
Soaking Salt
"Bath salts are a nice treat that people don't always buy for themselves but will always use. These fair trade, delicious-smelling handmade bath salts are also gifts that give back and support women and dignified work hours, which is really important to me. It's nice to give a gift that also serves as something that has a positive social impact."
Golden Essentials Set
"My KINLÒ Golden Essentials Kit is a perfect for a stocking stuffer, it can be given to any age or gender. The winter months dry your skin, so the lip balm and mist are a must and the sunscreen is perfect for winter and summer months."
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Candle
"Candles are a good gift for the home. Sometimes they can be expensive, but I've found some great ones that are under $50. Maison Louis Marie have really nice scents, and I also love Brooklyn Candle Studio and Lola James Harper."
Hyperice Hypervolt 2 Pro
"I use my Hyperice when I am on the road and need some TLC for my muscle."
Architectural Digest at 100: A Century of Style
"Books are probably my favorite gift to give because it's easy to find titles that are special for each person—whether that's fashion, sports or architecture."
Sweetgreen Gift Card
"I have been giving out Sweetgreen gift cards because, after a holiday season of eating and indulging, January is the perfect time for salads for lunch."
