Kathy Hilton’s Fenty Beauty Gift Guide Makes the Holidays Hunky Dory & Stress-Free

Name a better duo than Rihanna and Kathy Hilton. We'll wait. We have been obsessed with Rihanna's brand Fenty Beauty ever since its launch. The innovative products cater to a wide range of skin tones and they're available at an affordable price point. So, you're probably wondering what this has to do with Kathy Hilton. We have all been obsessing over Kathy Hilton ever since she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. When two pop culture obsessions come together, it's a very good thing.
Kathy has become one of our go-to experts for all things beauty and Rihanna is a Real Housewives superfan. These two teaming up really is the perfect pairing. If you are still holiday shopping, Kathy has shared her makeup gift guide and it's all products from Fenty Beauty. If you're done with the holiday shopping, this is a great chance to treat yourself. If you want to have a hunky dory, stress-free holiday shopping experience, stop what you're doing and just follow these guidelines from the one and only Kathy Hilton.
Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb Triple Drip All-Over Diamond Veil Palette
"One of the many things that Rihanna and I have in common is that we know that diamonds are a girl's best friend…Cover your face, eyes and body in diamonds!"
Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse Fantasy 4Sum Mini Gloss Bomb Collection
"Coincidentally my nickname for Paris' pack of chihuahuas and great for someone in your posse…I love these! These shades are so beautiful, and would look good on my daughter, Nicky."
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
"The gift that needs no introduction, is the award-winning Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation. If you know, you know this stuff. It's simply the best, and comes in the most inclusive shade range ever!"
Kathy isn't the only one who loves this foundation. It has 16.5K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
"Maybe someone on your list is more of a 'no-makeup makeup' person, and that's why I include [this] in my guide...It's perfect for the jet-setter in your life."
Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter
"It's super-shine and buildable…I like to apply to the highpoint of my face for an extra pop of glam here, and there...I'll definitely be giving this to my makeup artist, because thanks to Rihanna, I have my hands on it before her!"
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper
"I'm putting one of these in all my Christmas stockings this year. They give you fuller looking lips without using needles. And it's got a light peach scent that makes me think I'm on a tropical holiday while I'm stuck here in cold Beverly Hills in December."
Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer
"You can bronze or contour and you know it won't rub off when you're kissing your sweetie under the mistletoe."
This bronzer has 194.6K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick
"My personal favorite! I'm giving these to all of my good friends because if you're not using Match Stix, then you're not really contouring."
These contour sticks have 269.7K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
If you're looking for more recommendations from Kathy, she recently shared her favorite hair and skincare products on E!'s Daily Pop.