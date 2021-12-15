E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Amanda Seyfried's Transformation Into Elizabeth Holmes for Hulu's The Dropout

With the classic red lip and black turtleneck, Amanda Seyfried transforms into former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes before our eyes in Hulu's The Dropout. Take a peek at the first look here.

By Jillian Fabiano Dec 15, 2021 7:45 PMTags
TVAmanda SeyfriedCelebrities
Watch: Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Money, romance, tragedy and deception? Sounds like this could be a quick favorite.

On Dec. 15, Hulu released a first look at their upcoming drama series, The Dropout, based on the ABC News podcast about disgraced Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, whose now defunct company was once valued at $9 billion. The streamer also announced that the limited series will premiere with three episodes on Thursday, March 3, with new episodes weekly.

The Hulu Original stars Mamma Mia's Amanda Seyfried as Holmes and Lost's Naveen Andrews as Holmes' former boyfriend and business partner, Sunny Balwani.

According to the show's description, "The story of Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?"

In March, Seyfried, who was nominated for a 2021 Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in Mank, took on the role of Holmes from Kate McKinnon, who dropped out of the project in February.

photos
Winter TV Premiere Dates

In the first-look photo of Seyfried as Holmes, the 36-year-old actress sports an all-black ensemble, including a black suit and turtleneck, complete with a bright-red lip.

Seyfried serves as an executive producer along with showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor DunnMichael Showalter is also set to executive produce with Jordana Mollick, as well as direct multiple episodes.

Beth Dubber/Hulu

Watch the rise and fall of the business mogul when The Dropout premieres on Thursday, March 3 on Hulu.

Trending Stories

1

Here’s Proof Alabama Barker Is Bonding With North and Penelope

2

Chris Noth Explains The Real Reason Why Carrie Didn't Call 911

3
Exclusive

Christine Quinn Says Selling Sunset's Editors Play Favorites

4

Matthew McConaughey's Kids Prove the Resemblance Is Strong at Premiere

5

See Mason Disick's Texts to Kim Kardashian on North West's TikTok Live

Latest News

SATC’s Mario Cantone Opens Up About Grieving Willie Garson

Exclusive

Christine Quinn Says Selling Sunset's Editors Play Favorites

Naomi Osaka Serves Up Her Top 12 Holiday Gift Ideas

Exclusive

How Will This Is Us' Final Season End? Hear the Cast Weigh In

Kathy Hilton’s Fenty Beauty Gift Guide is Hunky Dory & Stress-Free

See Selena Gomez's Huge New Back Tattoo

Amanda Seyfried Transforms Into Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout