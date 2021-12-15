See Amanda Seyfried's Transformation Into Elizabeth Holmes for Hulu's The Dropout

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Money, romance, tragedy and deception? Sounds like this could be a quick favorite.

On Dec. 15, Hulu released a first look at their upcoming drama series, The Dropout, based on the ABC News podcast about disgraced Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, whose now defunct company was once valued at $9 billion. The streamer also announced that the limited series will premiere with three episodes on Thursday, March 3, with new episodes weekly.

The Hulu Original stars Mamma Mia's Amanda Seyfried as Holmes and Lost's Naveen Andrews as Holmes' former boyfriend and business partner, Sunny Balwani.

According to the show's description, "The story of Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?"

In March, Seyfried, who was nominated for a 2021 Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in Mank, took on the role of Holmes from Kate McKinnon, who dropped out of the project in February.